Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

After Nicki Minaj points out cultural appropriation, Michael B. Jordan apologizes and renames J’Ouvert Rum venture

By Karu F. Daniels
NY Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael B. Jordan is apologizing for an act of seemingly unintentional cultural appropriation. The “Black Panther” star has come under fire for naming his new rum venture J’Ouvert Rum, which shares the name of a Caribbean celebration that marks the start of Carnival. Since unveiling the new rum brand, Jordan...

www.nydailynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Liv Ullmann
Person
Danny Glover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Appropriation#Carnival#Trinidadian#Mbj#Change Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAkiss951.com

Michael B. Jordan Will Rename His Rum Brand After Backlash Online

Michael B. Jordan has apologized and promised to rename his newly unveiled rum brand after online backlash over the name. 34-year-old Jordan wrote in a statement on his Instagram story yesterday (June 22) about the name which stems from Caribbean culture, “I just wanna say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love and respect) and hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations… We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”
CelebritiesBrunswick News

Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards

NEW YORK — Cardi B’s “WAP” had new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant. The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance Sunday alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP.”
CelebritiesVice

Lil Nas X comes out as a power bottom

It is right there in the bible; Leviticus 18:22: “Conservatives can’t stand the thought of a gay bitch thriving.” It is the mantra that applies to everybody’s favourite rapper Lil Nas X, who after “causing controversy” (read: kissing another man) on stage at the BET Awards on Sunday, is now facing backlash from pissed off bigots on Twitter and right-wing media.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil' Kim's BF Mr. Papers Warns 50 Cent After He Clowns Her Looks

Mr. Papers has always been pretty protective over Lil' Kim, the mother of his daughter. The two have had a rocky relationship for years but they seem to be close again, perhaps even trying for Baby No. 2 in the near future. On Wednesday, Mr. Papers defended the love of his life from troll comments made by 50 Cent on his public Instagram page, clowning Kim's look during a recent performance.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Friday, July 2: Eric’s Rage, Brooke Begs, Quinn Redirects

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 2 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) gets irritated by the vow renewal interruption. Usually, he will stop everything and listen to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). However, he now is putting his foot down. Brooke begs for him to please listen to what she has to say. Meanwhile, Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) tries to redirect the attention away from Brooke and on the ceremony.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Panther 2 has started production, and Kevin Feige says the sequel would make Chadwick Boseman "proud"

Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has started production. Kevin Feige confirmed the news to Variety, and spoke about the sequel ahead of a Black Widow fan event. "It's clearly very emotional without Chad [Chadwick Boseman]," he said. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud." Boseman, who played the title role of T'Challa in the MCU, passed away last year.
Atlanta, GACOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Has Officially Commenced Production In Atlanta

Production is now officially underway on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Atlanta, Georgia. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that cameras are rolling on Ryan Coogler's sequel during the Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. While he didn't reveal any new details, he did promise that the follow-up will "make Chad proud."
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Giselle Bündchen, 40, defines 'Heaven' in sun-soaked beach photo

Gisele Bündchen has revealed what "Heaven" means to her. The Brazilian supermodel spent some time soaking up rays at the beach — and being grateful for the simple pleasure. On Sunday, Bündchen, 40, shared her appreciation of the moment in a sun-soaked photo that she posted to Instagram. “Sunday, summer...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

New bombshell claims about William and Harry's rift, plus more June 2021 royals news

Get caught up on all the biggest global royals news you might have missed in June 2021, starting with these heartbreaking new claims about a war between brothers… New details about the deep rift between Prince William and Prince Harry have purportedly been revealed by historian Robert Lacey, a consultant on "The Crown" who's just updated his 2020 book "Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" with fresh claims. There's long been debate and speculation about what really drove a wedge between the royal siblings in recent years. According to the author's sources, things imploded when the Duke of Cambridge confronted the Duke of Sussex over allegations that his new wife, Duchess Meghan, had bullied palace staff in the fall of 2018 — claims that only came to light this past March and that Meghan has strongly denied. As reported by People magazine on June 19 — the day excerpts were published in the U.K.'s The Times newspaper — Robert wrote that William confronted Harry with the bullying allegations, sparking a "fierce and bitter" argument as Harry defended his wife that led the future king to initiate a split between their then-joint households. "William threw Harry out," a friend told the author. On top of that, Robert wrote that Duchess Kate was "wary of [Meghan] from the start" and that William told a pal he believed Meghan had an "agenda."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Claps Back At 50 Cent: "I See Ur Still In Ur Feels Over That Dinner Date"

He's known to share memes that troll his celebrity friends, but 50 Cent recently got checked over a post he made about Lil Kim. The Queen Bee appeared at the 2021 BET Awards and took to the stage to honor Queen Latifah, and her style was criticized by 50 Cent. He shared a side-by-side photo of Lil Kim next to an owl, and soon, Kim's man Mr. Papers jumped in with a response.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Major ‘Baby’ News Revealed

The wrestler turned actor John Cena seems to have dropped hints about being ready to be a father. One of the greatest stars in WWE, Cena seems to have changed his outlook on being a father. While dating Nikki Bella, he had a different approach towards this but it has changed now.