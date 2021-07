Welcome to your Tuesday morning, down-n-dirty edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Why do we call this one "down-n-dirty"? Because if we're being honest? We woke up late from an impromptu all-night It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia marathon and…well… you know how it goes. You also know how this goes, our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- from Fear the Walking Dead reinventing to The Orville red-shirting. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut.