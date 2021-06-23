Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Rum-Brand Backlash

By Mia Mercado
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend, actor Michael B. Jordan announced the launch of his forthcoming line of rums, J’Ouvert. The name was quickly called into question, as it references a Caribbean festival that celebrates emancipation but has origins in 18th-century slavery. After some people — including Nicki Minaj and Trinidad and Tobago’s minister of trade and industry — criticized the branding for being culturally appropriative, Jordan has issued an apology and said he plans to change the name.

www.vulture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Nicki Minaj
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum#Backlash#Slavery#Instagram Story#An Antillean Creole#French#Caribbean#Instagram A#Newsday#Trinidadian#Mbj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Nicki Minaj Calls On Michael B. Jordan to Rename His Rum Brand With Ties to Caribbean Culture

Not everyone is intoxicated by the name of Michael B. Jordan's new liquor company. Over the weekend, the Black Panther star's girlfriend, Lori Harvey, shared photos from an apparent launch party for a rum called J'Ouvert. "Congratulations on the launch of your rum baby!!! I'm so proud of you!!!" Lori captioned an Instagram Story photo of Michael at the gathering, according to screenshots shared on social media. However, many took social media to express their disappointment with the 34-year-old actor's company name, including Nicki Minaj. Some have even accused the brand of cultural appropriation. Traditionally, J'Ouvert is a festival that...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Wants Michael B. Jordan To Change Name Of J'Ouvert Rum

Nowadays, it seems as if everyone is getting themselves involved in liquor brands. We've recently watched Kendall Jenner unveil her 818 Tequila brand and most recently, Michael B. Jordan has reportedly diversified his portfolio with J'Ouvert Rum. It's another way for celebrities to capitalize on their notoriety as they open up new streams of revenue, but quickly, Jordan was tacked with cultural appropriation allegations.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Nicki Minaj Just Called out Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's new rum brand is drawing widespread criticism for cultural appropriation, including from Grammy-winner Nicki Minaj. The Black Panther star issued an apology Tuesday after being called out by the "Super Bass" artist for naming the rum brand J'Ouvert after the celebration of Caribbean culture held as part of Carnival in many Caribbean islands such as Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada.
CelebritiesPosted by
TravelNoire

Michael B. Jordan To Rename Rum After Accusations Of J'Ouvert Cultural Appropriation

Michael B. Jordan has announced that he and his partners will rename his new rum after accusations of cultural appropriation by the Trinbagonian and wider Caribbean community. The name J’Ouvert, taken from a carnival tradition, had sparked backlash because the actor had no known connection to the region. In an Instagram stories post, Jordan acknowledged that he had listened to the criticism and vowed to do better, starting with a name change.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason People Are Upset About Michael B. Jordan's Rum

Several weeks ago, Kendall Jenner faced a massive public backlash after the celebrity promoted a video for her new tequila that showed her sporting a hairstyle and clothing style associated with Mexican culture interspersed with shots of farmhands harvesting agave (via People). After a downpour of criticism, Jenner tearfully apologized on an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and claimed she "felt really bad." Michael B. Jordan and his new rum brand now face their own scandal after critics have accused the star of cultural appropriation.
CelebritiesGwinnett Daily Post

Lil' Kim wants a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj

Lil' Kim revealed that she wants to go up against Nicki Minaj in the next Verzuz battle. At Sunday night's BET Awards pre-show, Kim told DJ Envy the news. "Not going to say who against, but would you do a Verzuz?" DJ Envy asked Kim on the red carpet. "Yes,"...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Model Duckie Thot Reveals Her Reaction To Nicki Minaj's Praise

Nicki Minaj once showed love to former Australia's Next Top Model contestant, Duckie Thot. The rapper commented on Thot's post saying, "How are u even real." Minaj's comment went viral and earned even more attention from the public. Now, in an interview with Stellar Magazine, Duckie Thot reveals her initial...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says Black Men Always Date White Women That Look Like Miss Piggy

Thanks to Boosie Badazz's latest sit-down with DJ Vlad, the Hip-Hop community has been getting plenty of Boosie hot takes over the past couple of weeks. The outspoken rapper has touched on countless topics, such as Young Thug shouting him out on "Ski," Future's line about Lori Harvey on 42 Dugg's "Maybach," and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Rocks Matching Outfit With Her Son In New IG Pics

Nicki Minaj shared new photos with her son, on Instagram, Saturday, rocking cute coordinated outfits. The new pics show Minaj and her son rocking all-white outfits and come with a caption consisting solely of emojis. The post includes three pictures of Minaj on her own as well. "He is so...
Celebritiesphilasun.com

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, made their red carpet debut at the iHeart Media Awards in Los Angeles

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree Da Costa are calling it quits after 27 years of marriage. The “Sex and The City” star and Desiree released a joint statement on May 30 to announce the end of their marriage and talk about how their union gave them three beautiful children– sons Paris and Blake and daughter, Brielle. “After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer and work on ourselves individually, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement said. The estranged couple went on to say, “It has truly been a beautiful journey.” ………….
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Ouch! Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby Beef On Twitter Over Tory Lanez Joke

If her Saturday shade trade with fellow rapper DaBaby is any evidence (June 19), ‘Savage’ hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion is looking to prove she is still just that. From speaking glowingly of him in interviews to multiple collaborations over her career (see: ‘Cry Baby,’ ‘Cash $hit,‘ etc.), longtime Stallion (born Megan Pete) fans know she’s made no secret of her fondness of DaBaby (born Jonathan Kirk) over the years.