'Loki' Episode 3 "Lamentis" | Analysis & Review

By Sean O'Connell Katie Hughes
Cinema Blend
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki is ripping into MASSIVE topics that could have very drastic effects on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This week Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie (a.k.a. Female Loki) take a break to get to know each other. In Episode 3 of Marvel's Disney+ series titled "Lamentis" Loki and Sylvie race to get out of an apocalyptic disaster. Follow along as CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell analyses all of the new information we learned and the larger implications for the future of the MCU.

www.cinemablend.com
