Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Castro's 2-run single in 9th rallies Nats past Phils 13-12

By ROB MAADDI
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351I6K_0adRUs0P00

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A slugfest came down to a 34-year-old pitcher trying to shut down the middle of the order for his first career save.

No problem for Paolo Espino.

Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning, Espino got the final three outs and the Washington Nationals rallied three times to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-12 Wednesday.

It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team.

“Boom,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “There’s no way to sum it up.”

Josh Bell answered Andrew McCutchen’s slam with one of his own as the Nationals overcame deficits of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11.

Kyle Schwarber hit Washington’s three-run homer and Travis Jankowski had one for Philadelphia. Bryce Harper also connected for the Phillies.

Both clubs let their bats do the talking after Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Phillies manager Joe Girardi a “con artist” for asking umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday night’s game.

Phillies President Dave Dombrowski defended his manager, saying Rizzo’s comment was “totally improper.”

Girardi's biggest issue this time was trying to find a pitcher to hold any lead.

Meanwhile, Martinez had already used seven pitchers by the time he handed it over to Espino for his 30th career appearance. The Panama native retired Rhys Hoskins and Harper on two pitches. After J.T. Realmuto reached on an error, Brad Miller lined out.

“Espino is pretty much our secret weapon,” Martinez said. “He's the one guy I know will go out there and pump strikes.”

Espino has 21 strikeouts and only three walks in 28 2/3 innings.

“I've been blessed my entire career with good command,” Espino said. “I throw strikes, attack hitters. That’s what I try to do.”

After Ronald Torreyes gave the Phillies a 12-11 lead in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single, Neris allowed consecutive singles to Bell and Josh Harrison to start the ninth and Alex Avila's sacrifice moved the runners.

Castro then lined a single to center to put Washington ahead to stay as Neris (1-4) blew his fifth save in 15 tries.

“I was ready for the fastball and I hit it the other way,” Castro said.

Tanner Rainey (1-2) got the last two outs in the eighth.

The Phillies jumped on Nationals starter Erick Fedde, who had thrown 21 consecutive scoreless innings before Jankowski crushed his first homer since Sept. 26, 2018, in the second.

But Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez, who retired the first 10 batters before Trea Turner lined a double with one out in the fourth, couldn’t get past the fifth.

The Nationals scored five off Velasquez and Archie Bradley in the fifth and six more off Sam Coonrod and David Hale in the sixth..

Schwarber, who struck out his first two at-bats, smashed an 0-1 pitch off Bradley the opposite way for his 19th homer and 10th in 12 games.

Coonrod walked the bases loaded and struck out two batters before giving way to Hale. Trea Turner hit a two-run single to cut it to 9-7. After Juan Soto walked to load the bases again, Bell blasted one the opposite way to left-center for an 11-9 lead.

“We had leads and we gave them away by issuing so many bases on balls and you can’t do that,” Girardi said. “We have to be better.”

WEAR IT

Jankowski was 3 for 4 with a walk, falling a triple short of the cycle. The long-haired lefty circled the bases in the second and put on the Phillies straw hat worn in the dugout by players who hit homers.

NOBODY ON

All 10 of Harper’s homers have been solo shots, tying the team record for most home runs with nobody on base to start the season. Fred Luderus previously did it in 1914. Felipe Alou’s 17 solo homers to start the season in 1966 is a major league record.

STARTING TIME

Nationals: Fedde gave up five runs and six hits in four innings.

Phillies: Velasquez yielded four runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: McCutchen wasn’t in the starting lineup because of knee soreness but entered as a pinch-hitter in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Joe Ross (3-7, 4.54 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series at Miami on Thursday night.

Phillies: After a day off, RHP Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.22) pitches the opener of a doubleheader at the New York Mets on Friday. LHP Matt Moore (0-1, 7.36) is expected to start the second game.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Starlin Castro
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Homer
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Felipe Alou
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Nats#Ap#Trainer S Room Phillies#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBESPN

Nola ties mark with 10 Ks in row, but Mets rally past Phils

NEW YORK --  Aaron Nola was one strike from standing alone in pitching history. He settled for a tie with Tom Seaver  which would have felt much better if Philadelphia's beleaguered bullpen didn't blow another lead. Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match Seaver's major league record...
MLBPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Castellanos hits slam as Reds rally past Phillies 12-4

CINCINNATI — (AP) — After crushing a grand slam in the seventh inning Monday night, Nick Castellanos thrust his fist in the air as the crowd at Great American Ball Park chanted “MVP! MVP!”. He is certainly making a case. Castellanos had three hits and a career-high seven RBIs, helping...
MLBmasnsports.com

Nats rally twice, pull out all stops to beat Phillies 13-12

In order to pull off their ninth win in 10 games, the Nationals needed another Kyle Schwarber three-run homer to highlight a five-run top of the fifth, a Josh Bell grand slam to cap a six-run top of the sixth, a two-run single by Starlin Castro in the top of the ninth to re-take a lead that had just been lost and then the first save opportunity of Paolo Espino’s career.
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 6/28: Phillies at Reds

The Phillies head to Cincinnati to finish up their trip from earlier in the year that got rained out. If you remember, the last time these two teams met up, there was an offensive explosion from the Phillies that propelled them to great heights with the bats. Yeah right. Tonight,...
MLBNBC Sports

As Nats look like buyers, Castro’s struggles are glaring

Over the last year and a half, no position on the Nationals’ roster has endured more scrutiny than third base. For 14 years, the Nationals went into every season counting on either Anthony Rendon or Ryan Zimmerman filling the spot. Now, Rendon suits up for the Los Angeles Angels and Zimmerman is a part-time first baseman.
MLBFrankfort Times

Molina's RBI single in 9th lifts Cardinals past Marlins 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third base line in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Miami Marlins 1-0 Wednesday to sweep the season series. Molina’s eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to...
MLBperutribune.com

Mariners score 2 in 9th to rally past Rays 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a tying double in the bottom of the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Kyle Seager singled home the winning run to rally the Seattle Mariners past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Thursday night. Seattle lost starter Justin Dunn to a sore right shoulder...
MLBBirmingham Star

MLB roundup: Blue Jays rally with 6 runs in 9th to stun Orioles

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run double in a six-run ninth inning, and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays came back to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 10-7 Saturday afternoon. The Blue Jays, who had two home runs from Marcus Semien and one from Guerrero, overcame three home runs by Baltimore's...
MLBmadison

Daniel Vogelbach's 9th-inning single lifts Brewers over Rockies

DENVER — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorado’s four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday. Milwaukee took the lead in the ninth inning when pinch hitter Jace Peterson singled off Daniel Bard (3-4), stole...
MLBMLB

Nats win wild one, outslug Phils with 13 runs

PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals rallied from deficits of five runs and four runs in the fifth and sixth innings on Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, but it still took a third comeback -- this one in the ninth inning -- to claim an improbable 13-12 victory over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Hitting Homers Is Fun For Kyle Schwarber. Counting Them Is Not.

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. According to the Nationals, Kyle Schwarber is one of three players, along with Barry Bonds in 2001 and Sammy Sosa in 1998, to hit 15 home runs in a 17-game stretch. According to MLB, Schwarber is the second player, along with Frank Howard in 1968, to hit 11 home runs in a nine-game span. According to Baseball-Reference, Schwarber’s 1.465 OPS batting first makes him the best leadoff hitter of all time.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Witness to a Wild One – 13-12 Revisited of this Nats win in Philly!

What a win. I can’t rank it, but at least I can say I was there. No way did I expect the Nationals to win. Is that Gerardo Parra? Is that the influence of other players who have been through it and have the hunger, like Schwarber and Castro, or newer players like Harrison who haven’t, or team leaders like Trea? I can’t say. This is what by boy Nick and I saw…
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins Rally Past Nationals 11-2

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Kyle Schwarber hit his 13th home run in the last 14 games but Miguel Rojas hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning and the Miami Marlins went on to beat the Washington Nationals 11-2 Friday night. Schwarber has the second-most homers in a 14-game span...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS GIRARDI’S ‘A CON ARTIST,’ SAYS NATS GM RIZZO!

Nats GM Mike Rizzo was pissed off about Phils manager Joe Girardi’s complaints about Max Scherzer that led to Girardi getting the thumb. “What are we, idiots?” Rizzo told a DC radio station, when asked if Girardi was trying to throw Scherzer off his game. “Of course he was. It’s embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball.
MLBDaily Item

Scherzer, Nats beat Phils

PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants release former Miami Marlins 1B Justin Bour

The SF Giants released veteran first baseman Justin Bour from their Triple-A affiliate (Sacramento River Cats) earlier this week. The organization signed Bour just a few months ago, right before the season started. At that time, it was unclear whether veteran starting first baseman Brandon Belt would be healthy enough to be on the active roster to start the season, and other younger corner bats, like LaMonte Wade Jr and Jason Vosler, had yet to prove themselves at the MLB level. However, Belt started the season healthy, and while his current injury status is uncertain, both Wade and Vosler have proven to be viable alternatives.