Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paramount, CA

Giles Gets Top Spot For ViacomCBS’s Streaming Programming Plan

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach of ViacomCBS’ global content leaders have been elevated as part of a structure shift that places each of these executives in charge of their respective genres within Paramount+. The big announcement: Tanya Giles has been selected to serve as a centralized programming head to chart content strategy for Paramount+...

www.rbr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Entertainment
City
Paramount, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Scott Mills
Person
Jim Gianopulos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Viacomcbs#Movies#Pluto Tv#Pluto Tv#Cbs#News Sports#Paramount Pictures#Music At Paramount#Showtime Networks#Ptvs#Vcni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Businesswiltonbulletin.com

ViacomCBS Shuffles Top Content Executives to Bolster Paramount Plus

ViacomCBS has shuffled seven top content executives in a new leadership structure designed to bolster its streaming service Paramount Plus. Teased recently by ViacomCBS Streaming president and CEO Tom Ryan, the new structure is intended to bolster original programming and help Paramount Plus achieve scale in a crowded market. More...
BusinessThe Verge

ViacomCBS again restructures its leadership in its bid to win the streaming wars

ViacomCBS is once again changing up leadership to emphasize its focus on streaming and ensure the success of its streaming services, particularly its late-to-the-party content giant Paramount Plus. The announcement comes just a day after The Wall Street Journal reported NBCUniversal had approached ViacomCBS about joining streaming forces. ViacomCBS announced...
BusinessWorld Screen News

ViacomCBS Restructures Streaming Content Team

ViacomCBS is putting in place an enhanced content leadership structure for its global streaming services, with Showtime’s David Nevins to serve as chief content officer for scripted originals at Paramount+. The new structure elevates each of ViacomCBS’s global content leaders to oversee their respective genres within Paramount+, while appointing Tanya...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

ViacomCBS stock jumps over 12% in a week – here’s why

ViacomCBS actions (NASDAQ: VIAC) has risen over 12% in the past week alone. Over the past ten days, the increase has been 8% while in the past month, the stock has risen 6.6%. The main reason for the rally last week was reports from media giant Comcast considering bidding for ViacomCBS to bolster its streaming strategy. At the same time, ViacomCBS is taking internal steps to prioritize streaming at Paramount +. If the merger occurs at some point, in addition to bringing Peacock and Paramount + together, a merger would also potentially combine Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures, all of which have more resources. While the merger of Viacom and TBEN brought a bit more scale, the company is still eclipsed ahead of Comcast. With the market making it clear that the bigger the better when it comes to media companies and streaming, speculation about some sort of deal between Comcast and ViacomCBS has investors excited.
Marketsc21media.net

Streaming content spend tops $220bn

The gross cash amount spent producing and licensing new content for streaming platforms rose by 16.4% in 2020 to reach US$220.2bn, according to a report by London-based fintech firm Purely. The report, titled An Industry Transformed, was conducted by Purely’s new research and analysis service Streamonomics. It predicts the figure,...
TV Showshdguru.com

`The Hitman’s Body Guard,’ `Rick & Morty’ Top Streaming Lists

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Fate of the Furious and The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift represented the top 10 movies streamed in the United States for the week of June 21, 20201. Also last week, Rick & Morty (Adult Swim/HBO Max), KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF (AMC+) and Manifest (Peacock, NBC)...
TV Seriesmynewsla.com

`Lucifer’ Tops Streaming Viewership

Thanks to the release of the final eight episodes of its fifth season, “Lucifer” Thursday topped the latest weekly list of the most-watched programs on the four streaming services whose viewership figures are announced by Nielsen. Viewers spent 1.284 billion minutes between May 24-30 watching the series’ 83 episodes, including...
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Shoots to the Top of Nielsen’s Streaming Ratings

Hulu’s flagship television show is taking the streaming industry by storm. “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which premiered its fourth season on Hulu in April, cracked the top of Nielsen’s most recent report on the most-watched streaming television shows. The Elisabeth Moss-led series, which is a dystopian drama and adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, has long been a strong viewership driver and critical success for the Disney-owned streaming service. Nielsen reported that the show was watched for 516 million minutes from May 17 to May 23, the most recent time frame for which numbers are available.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Army Of The Dead’ Occupies Top Spot On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

Zack Snyder’s Las Vegas-set zombie heist movie Army of the Dead was the clear winner in U.S. streaming for the week of May 17 to 23, according to Nielsen. With an audience that was 60% male, the action outing easily won the week with 913 million minutes of streaming. It went on Netflix after a one-week run in about 600 theaters, the most ambitious launch yet of a pure streaming title. The theatrical run grossed less than $800,000, according to industry reports, which was far lower than forecasts. Netflix has said it was a strong performer globally, with an estimated 72 million views in its first four weeks on the service.
TV Serieshdguru.com

Report: Disney+ Series `Loki’ Tops Streamed TV Program Premieres

The Disney+ premium streaming service has hit on another winner with the original TV series premiere of Loki, which was registered the most watched first episode of the season by an OTT TV series this year, according to data gathered by streaming service aggregator Reelgood. “The team at Reelgood found...