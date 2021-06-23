Giles Gets Top Spot For ViacomCBS’s Streaming Programming Plan

ViacomCBS actions (NASDAQ: VIAC) has risen over 12% in the past week alone. Over the past ten days, the increase has been 8% while in the past month, the stock has risen 6.6%. The main reason for the rally last week was reports from media giant Comcast considering bidding for ViacomCBS to bolster its streaming strategy. At the same time, ViacomCBS is taking internal steps to prioritize streaming at Paramount +. If the merger occurs at some point, in addition to bringing Peacock and Paramount + together, a merger would also potentially combine Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures, all of which have more resources. While the merger of Viacom and TBEN brought a bit more scale, the company is still eclipsed ahead of Comcast. With the market making it clear that the bigger the better when it comes to media companies and streaming, speculation about some sort of deal between Comcast and ViacomCBS has investors excited.