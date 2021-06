BTS’s new single “Butter” is so popular, it inspires people in the band’s home country to not just head to YouTube to watch the official clip (and rewatch over and over), but to seek out any and all different versions of the summery smash, as they just can’t get enough of it. This week, eight different takes on the tune are present on YouTube’s list of the most-watched music videos in South Korea, proving the composition’s incredible popularity and staying power.