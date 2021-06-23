Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ViacomCBS Names MTV Executive as Streaming Unit's Programming Head

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

(Reuters) -ViacomCBS Inc said on Wednesday it has appointed MTV Entertainment Group executive Tanya Giles as chief programming officer for its streaming division, part of a reorganization of senior management that formalizes the company's direct-to-consumer business as core to everyone's job. As part of the new structure, ViacomCBS’ global content...

money.usnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Viacomcbs#Showtime Networks#Nbcuniversal#Paramount Pictures#Streaming Unit#Reuters#Mtv Entertainment Group#Walt Disney Co#Comcast Corp#Nbcuniversal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Businesskdal610.com

ViacomCBS gives MTV, Nickelodeon heads global reach

(Reuters) – ViacomCBS is promoting the heads of MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon to give them global oversight of their brands, it said on Thursday, as the company makes a push to grow internationally. Under the new structure MTV President Chris McCarthy and Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins will also take...
Businessinsideradio.com

Jared Willig Named Chief Content Officer As Townsquare Unites Programming And Digital Teams.

In a major operational realignment, Townsquare Media Group is uniting its programming and digital content teams into a newly created Townsquare Content Team helmed by Jared Willig, who currently leads the company’s digital strategy and operations. Willig has been appointed Chief Content Officer and will oversee all content across all of Townsquare’s radio and digital platforms and consumer touchpoints.
BusinessThe Verge

ViacomCBS again restructures its leadership in its bid to win the streaming wars

ViacomCBS is once again changing up leadership to emphasize its focus on streaming and ensure the success of its streaming services, particularly its late-to-the-party content giant Paramount Plus. The announcement comes just a day after The Wall Street Journal reported NBCUniversal had approached ViacomCBS about joining streaming forces. ViacomCBS announced...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Citigroup Names New Sales Head for Treasury and Trade Solutions Unit

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has named Steve Elms as the new sales head for the bank's Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) unit effective immediately, according to an internal memo shared by a company spokesperson. Elms, who will oversee the management of the global sales teams, has been involved with the...
BusinessRegister Citizen

ViacomCBS Shuffles Top Content Executives to Bolster Paramount Plus

ViacomCBS has shuffled seven top content executives in a new leadership structure designed to bolster its streaming service Paramount Plus. Teased recently by ViacomCBS Streaming president and CEO Tom Ryan, the new structure is intended to bolster original programming and help Paramount Plus achieve scale in a crowded market. More...
Businessthestreamable.com

WSJ Says Comcast Wants to Become a Streaming Giant In Deal with Roku or ViacomCBS; Comcast Says Not So Fast

The Wall Street Journal says Comcast is making moves to become a bigger player in the streaming game — but the company themselves say it’s all speculation. Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal published a feature story on Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and his supposed goal to turn Comcast from a cable giant into a streaming titan. According to the WSJ, Roberts is “out to show Wall Street that Comcast’s marriage of content and distribution puts it in a strong position to fight on two different fronts of the streaming wars.” But to do so, apparently, Roberts is struggling with either building his own infrastructure or simply acquiring content from another distributor, as rivals ViacomCBS and Amazon have done recently.
Electronicsmediapost.com

Vizio-Led OAR Addressable TV Effort Certifies 7 Ad-Tech Partners

The Vizio-led Open Addressable Ready (OAR) effort -- which promotes and scales up national addressable TV campaigns -- says seven key technology partners have met certification specifications. The list includes LTN Global, Beachfront, FreeWheel, Invidi, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach. Recently, Vizio said it exceed 11.2 million U.S. addressable TVs...
BusinessLight Reading

Verizon, Disney+ declare open season on streaming

Verizon Communications has connected with The Walt Disney Company on a trial of a new open caching system aimed at improving streaming efficiency and addressing issues such as freezing or buffering. The test, initially focused on the delivery of the Disney+ streaming service on Verizon's fiber-based Fios network, will eventually...
Businesswtaq.com

Canadian HR tech firm Visier becomes unicorn after Goldman-led investment

(Reuters) – Visier Inc, the cloud-based workforce analytics company, said on Tuesday it had achieved a valuation exceeding $1 billion after raising $125 million in fresh capital in its latest funding round. The round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the investment services arm of Goldman Sachs, has made Visier...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Named As The MCU’s Fastest-Growing Streaming Series

The general reluctance on the part of streaming services to divulge any viewership data outside of the numbers they want you to hear is always a little frustrating, when it’s close to impossible to gauge exactly how well a series or movie has performed. HBO Max and Amazon don’t release...
GamblingPosted by
inForney.com

Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with FAST Acquisition Corp.

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertitta Entertainment, Inc., the parent company of Golden Nugget/Landry's ("Fertitta" or the "Company"), a leader in the gaming, restaurant, hospitality and entertainment industry, and FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) ("FAST"), a special purpose acquisition company co-headed by Doug Jacob and Sandy Beall, announced today that they have entered into an amendment to their previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into between the parties on February 1, 2021. According to the amendment, the Company has agreed to contribute certain operating businesses not originally included as part of the business combination with FAST for no additional debt. Businesses that will now be contributed to the public company include the Mastro's brand, the Aquariums, the Pleasure Pier, Vic and Anthony's, and a handful of smaller restaurant concepts, adding a total of 42 incremental, high-quality business assets. Also, the Company will enter into a transaction to acquire the Catch restaurants, including Catch Steak, which restaurant group is already 50% owned indirectly by Tilman J. Fertitta. In connection with the amendment, Mr. Fertitta, the Company's owner, will receive additional equity in the NYSE public company which will increase his total equity stake post -closing of the transaction to approximately 72%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 87.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksZacks.com

Top Research Reports for Verizon, SAP & PetroChina

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Verizon Communications (. VZ. ), SAP SE (. SAP. ) and PetroChina Company (. PTR. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Economyfranchising.com

Hertz Announces New Board Of Directors

Following Successful Restructuring, Hertz Stronger and Well-Positioned for Long-Term Success. Paul Stone said, "We are excited to welcome our new Board members and benefit from their collective expertise, leadership and oversight at this pivotal time for Hertz and the travel industry. These executives bring extensive financial, operational and market experience that will be invaluable in the next chapter for Hertz. I also want to express our company's appreciation to our retiring Board members for their service and tireless efforts, particularly throughout the past year and a half of the pandemic and our successful restructuring."
Los Angeles, CAtvtechnology.com

Ownzones Hires Arjun Ramamurthy as CTO

LOS ANGELES—The cloud-based video supply chain company Ownzones has hired Arjun Ramamurthy as its global chief technology officer. “We are delighted to welcome Arjun to Ownzones where he will play a key role in ensuring our technology stack meets and exceeds customer demands and expectations,” comments Dan Goman, CEO of Ownzones. “People of Arjun’s calibre, experience, and connections appear rarely in the industry and we are enormously excited to be working with him as Ownzones seeks to further build upon its already strong position in the media technology marketplace.”
BusinessInvestorPlace

The New AT&T Looks Like The Old AT&T — And That’s a Good Thing

The story on AT&T (NYSE:T) used to go something like this: T stock has morphed into a diversified telecom and media company in recent years. The acquisition of DirecTV and Time Warner created a company that Alexander Graham Bell couldn’t possibly comprehend. The DirecTV acquisition in 2015 was ill-timed, as...