When I'm driving around, I always like to take in the scenery and I often find myself wondering what things used to look like. Whether it's here or in any other city or town that I'm in, I find myself thinking "I wonder what this place looked like 10,20,50 years ago." Often I'll just Google old images of a certain place. So that's why I thought of this video of someone taking a nice little drive through Loveland back in 1990.