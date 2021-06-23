Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk

By MIKE STOBBE
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6J4t_0adRU4Og00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Federal officials said Wednesday they plan to strengthen cautions about a rare side effect of some COVID-19 vaccines — chest pain and heart inflammation, mostly among teenagers and young adults.

But in an unusual joint statement, top U.S. government health officials, medical organizations, laboratory and hospital associations and others stressed the overriding benefit of the vaccines.

“The facts are clear: this is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination. Importantly, for the young people who do, most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment,” the statement said.

There does seem to be a link between the Pfizer and Moderna shots and some cases of heart inflammation, experts said at a meeting Wednesday of an outside panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccinations.

The problem appears to be most common in young men after they receive their second of two doses, but it is nevertheless rare overall: There have been 323 confirmed reports of the inflammation in people younger than 30, and the vast majority recovered from their symptoms.

That risk “seems to me, and to many others, to be much lower than the risk of COVID,” said Dr. Brian Feingold, a University of Pittsburgh heart specialist who is not a member of the panel.

There have been nearly 2,800 COVID-19 deaths among adolescents and young adults, and more than 4,000 youths have suffered a dangerous condition called MIS-C that appears to be linked to the coronavirus. COVID-19 itself also can cause heart inflammation.

The expert panel did not vote to change its recommendation to CDC that Americans as young as 12 get the shots.

CDC officials said Wednesday that they plan to update their guidance to say that anyone who suffers the heart inflammation after one dose of the vaccine can defer a second shot. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is planning to put together a product warning that notes the risk.

One of the first Americans diagnosed with vaccine-linked heart inflammation was Sean Morrison, a scientist in Dallas. Three days after his second dose, he developed intense pain in his chest that he said felt like a heart attack.

He was hospitalized for four days as doctors investigated. They did not see any lingering effects, but they advised him avoid exercise so his heart could recover.

Morrison, a stem cell biologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, praised the vaccines as a crucial weapon in the battle against a virus that has killed about 600,000 Americans. But he also called for more research into the side effect.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid Vaccine#Cdc#Covid#University Of Pittsburgh#Mis C#Cdc#Americans#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Sciencethebl.com

Vaccines may not work with patients infected with COVID-19

A recent study from Cleveland suggests that people who have previous COVID-19 infection history may not gain any benefit from getting the vaccines. Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic, USA, conducted their study on observing over 52,000 employees at their clinic and published their findings on June 5 via medRxiv. The...
Medical ScienceUS News and World Report

Heart Issues in Young COVID Vaccine Recipients Rare, Usually Mild and Quickly Resolve: Experts

Heart Issues in Young COVID Vaccine Recipients Rare, Usually Mild and Quickly Resolve: Experts. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Following a special meeting of a vaccine advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the heads of the CDC and many leading U.S. medical organizations came out in strong support of COVID-19 vaccinations for young Americans.
Public HealthSan Saba News & Star

Statement from AFLDS: CDC acknowledges heart risks to young people, must discontinue COVID-19 vaccination in young people

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) released the following statement today in response to the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control that they will hold a June 18th emergency meeting of The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) to address increased rates of inflammation of the heart muscle and heart lining after COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in young people. In a June…
Diseases & Treatmentsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Experts to check heart problems in vaccinated teens

A panel of experts convened by the top US health agency will hold a meeting Wednesday to review data surrounding more than 300 confirmed cases of heart muscle inflammation among adolescents and young adults after receiving mRNA Covid vaccines. The committee, hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
HealthDerrick

Risk of serious allergic reaction to vaccine is small

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can a skin test show if a person will react poorly to a COVID-19 vaccine? I've had serious allergic reactions to so many meds! I'm too afraid to risk getting the shot. Can it be given in half doses to lessen potential adverse effects? I won't get the shot without some assurance. - M.L.
Public Healthnordot.app

US experts to review heart problems among teens after Covid shots

Washington (AFP) - A panel of experts convened by the top US health agency will hold a meeting Wednesday to review data surrounding more than 300 confirmed cases of heart muscle inflammation among adolescents and young adults after receiving mRNA Covid vaccines. The committee, hosted by the Centers for Disease...
Public Healthaappublications.org

Town hall takeaways: ID, cardiology experts discuss COVID-19 risks, rare post-vaccine myocarditis

Editor’s note:For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Experts at an AAP town hall discussed topics related to COVID-19, including the risk of myocarditis after vaccination. They agreed the best approach pediatricians can take when counseling patients and families on COVID-19 continues to be:. encouraging vaccination for all eligible...
PharmaceuticalsLake Geneva Regional News

FDA to add heart risk warning to mRNA vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will add a warning about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults to fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but the CDC said the benefits still greatly outweigh the risk.
Public Healthtapnewswire.com

Hitting you in the heart – your COVID vaccine.

The CDC is getting more reports than expected of heart inflammation cases after the COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office. “Of the 1,226 reports of post-vaccination heart inflammation — a jump from under 800 — 827 were for myocarditis or pericarditis...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Forbes

CDC Finds ‘Likely’ Link Between Vaccine And Rare Heart Inflammation, But Covid Causes It Too (And Is A Bigger Risk)

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety group said Wednesday it has found a “likely association” between a rare heart inflammatory condition in young people and the coronavirus vaccine—though the number of reported cases is minute compared with total inoculations and the risk of getting the disease is even greater among those who get Covid-19.
Public Healththetotalplug.com

Masks Are Still Recommended To Be Worn as Delta Variant Worsens Coronavirus Pandemic

The Delta variant, a strain of Covid-19 believed to be more transmissible and dangerous than others, has spread to almost every state in the US. The variant is expected to be the most dominant coronavirus strain in the US, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. And with half the US still not fully vaccinated, doctors say it could cause a resurgence of Covid-19 in the fall--just as children too young to get vaccinated go back to school.
Medical & Biotechwallstreetpr.com

FDA Is Considering Adding A Warning About Risk Of A Rare Heart Inflammation That Can Be Caused By BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) COVID-19 Vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently stated on its agenda is its plan to work quickly to add a warning to the fact sheet for the BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines about the rare possible cases of heart inflammation that can be caused in adolescents and young adults.