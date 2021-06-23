Josh Gad On Season Two Of ‘Central Park’ And His Dream Of Taking The Show To Broadway

With Central Park Season 2 now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently spoke to Josh Gad about making the animated musical comedy series. If you haven’t seen this fantastic show, Central Park is about the family that lives in NYC's Central Park in NYC (the dad, Leslie Odom Jr., is the park manager) and the controlling woman (Stanley Tucci) who has made it her mission to claim the park as her own. Each episode is loaded with terrific songs, an adorable dog, characters that you care about, and tons of feel-good moments. Central Park is one my favorite series and I dare you to watch the first episode and not get hooked. Central Park was created by Loren Bouchard (Bob's Burgers), Nora Smith, and Josh Gad. The voice cast also features Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Daveed Diggs, and Gad.