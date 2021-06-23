Josh Gad On Season Two Of ‘Central Park’ And His Dream Of Taking The Show To Broadway

In the sixth episode of “Central Park” Season 2, the story is broken up into two plots. The first focuses on a robbery at the Brandenham Hotel, owned by Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci), that may or may not mark the return of a notorious, decades-retired burglar known only as The Shadow. Worried about her hotel’s reputation, Bitsy hounds the police and an insurance investigator (voiced by Henry Winkler) to solve the case without invoking the legendary thief’s name. The episode’s second story stars the series’ narrator, Birdie (Josh Gad), as he fruitlessly busks in the park. Facing children’s mockery and adult indifference, he wonders if his music is even worth hearing, until an old woman and her caretaker stop by just for him.