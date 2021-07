As the last information revealed, the AirPods Pro 2 will not hit the market this year. At least that’s what the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo anticipates in his latest report. Macotakara got wet at the start of the year by asserting that the AirPods Pro 2 would be released in April 2021. Information that the Japanese media would have obtained from Apple production lines based in China. However, it is clear that the second generation headphones did not show up in April. Still, Bloomberg gave us new revelations about Apple’s wireless headphones last month. According to the information of journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to release the AirPods 3 this year.