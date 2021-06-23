Letter to the editor: A better approach for considering Edmonds Housing Commission recommendations
My wife and I are Edmonds citizens, residing in a Westgate neighborhood for 45 years. After we became aware of Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission activities, we have watched with interest all ECHC and relevant council meetings over the following 11 months. We understand the council will start discussing the six ECHC housing policy recommendations that would involve rezoning this week.myedmondsnews.com