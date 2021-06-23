Cancel
Cornyn and Cruz Blasts Harris’ Border Trip

By Chad Hasty
Senator John Cornyn is already out blasting Vice President Kamala Harris' first trip to the southern border. The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that after 90 days of being in charge of the border and illegal immigration, Harris would travel to El Paso on Friday to learn more about why people come to the United States illegally. The problem? According to Senator John Cornyn, she is going to the wrong spot along the border and too late as well.

