“You Can Do Anything with Film, Just Like You Can Do Anything with Writing”: At MoMA, the Experimental Cinema of Neelon Crawford

There were people from my High School who, self-admittedly, were unkind to me. These persons had been following my journey and posts via social media and reached out to me to say I inspired them to see the world in a more loving way, and they were sorry for ever hurting me. I can’t explain how much this meant to me. I believe in forgiveness and that anyone can repent and heal and grow at any point. Cancel culture isn’t what I stand for. I stand for learning from one’s mistakes and doing better. That’s how we stop alienating those hurting even more, start calling them in instead of out. I have also had many young girls reach out to me and say that I have inspired them to recover from eating disorders or overcome depression. I want everyone to know no matter what you are struggling with, that you can overcome. You are enough. Always.