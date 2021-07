Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief as virtual leaning and online meetings give way to summer break with less social restrictions then we have seen in over a year. With summer’s arrival and the less hectic pace it brings for families compared to the school year, it may be tempting for parents to allow children to watch a little more television or play that video game a little longer. Afterall, we have all been depending on our screens for so many tasks and interaction it has become more acceptable and less noticeable then in the past.