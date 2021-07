When Governor Andrew Cuomo assumed office on January 1, 2011, he promised to run the most open and transparent administration in history. This was to have included all state agencies, along with dozens of independent authorities like the MTA. In 2013, Cuomo issued an executive order for all state agencies and authorities to publish their data on line. The State Legislature recently passed the “MTA Open Data Act.” Cuomo should sign this bill into law. The legislation directs the MTA to publish all statistical and factual information it maintains on the states on line portal..