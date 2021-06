BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Brooklyn Center police are warning residents about a robbery spree that is targeting young victims in the northeast section of the city. A release sent to media outlets says two of the robberies took place at Firehouse Park, 6535 Bryant Ave. N, while the other two were at locations nearby. The victims who were targeted range in age from eight to 14 years old, and police say one of the crimes involved a handgun.