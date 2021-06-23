Cancel
What can a startup do with $10M? Here's what founders say.

By Rick Morgan
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 7 days ago
It's a lot of money, but how far will it really get you? The Business Journal asked five Seattle-area founders what they can do with a Series A of that size.

Seattle startup Knock names its first chief revenue officer

Seattle-based Knock, which makes software for apartment property managers, on Wednesday announced it hired Jennifer Haas to serve as the company's first chief revenue officer. Haas brings experience from a variety of big-name companies, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, Cisco and General Electric. Haas spent almost four years at Oracle starting in 2016, where she managed a national business development team. At Knock, Haas will oversee a team of between 50 and 100 of the company's roughly 130 total employees, she said.
