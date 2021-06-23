What can a startup do with $10M? Here's what founders say.

By Evan Varsamis, an entrepreneur and Founder/CEO at Gadget Flow, as well as an investor and marketing advisor at Qrator Ltd. Once a crowdfunding campaign becomes successful, it can be even more challenging for campaign creators to stay in the news. The next step is to fulfill existing preorders and make sure you deliver your products to the first backers on time. However, while on-time fulfillment is crucial for every campaign, it’s also important to plan your future sales loop ahead of time.