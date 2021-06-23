Pelzer approves final budget for 2021-22

June, marked by the end of the fiscal year for most governmental agencies and entities, is budget season. Tuesday night, the Town of Pelzer held a special meeting in order to give final approval to their budget. That budget, which is balanced, reflects no contingency fund in either the general fund portion of the budget or in the public works portion. A contingency fund is also known as a rainy day or emergency fund. The budget does contain a capital projects/reserve fund in the general fund budget. That fund is available for any capital improvements.