Speed Up AI Development by Hiring a Chief Data Officer

By Jitesh Ghai
dataversity.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick to learn more about author Jitesh Ghai. The role of the chief data officer (CDO) has evolved more over the last decade than any of the C-suite. A position once laser-focused on regulatory compliance is today one of the most strategic enterprise decision-makers. As companies plan for a rebound from the pandemic, the CDO holds the key to accelerating analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) investments. And while firms consider slashing IT budgets, their ability to compete – or even survive – depends on their AI capabilities. The investment in strong leadership of AI innovation at the C-level is one that can’t be put off or slowed down.

www.dataversity.net
