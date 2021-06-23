Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anniston, AL

City officials prepping for Noble Street Festival’s return

By Tim Lockette, Star Staff Writer, tlockette@annistonstar.com
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 7 days ago

Amusement park rides and paintball will be among the new attractions at this year’s Noble Street Festival, which will make a post-pandemic comeback over Independence Day weekend.

“We’ve really tried to go above and beyond this time,” said Jackson Hodges, spokesman for Anniston city government and director of the downtown development agency Main Street Anniston.

The festival, timed to coincide with the Sunny King Criterium bicycle race, is typically one of the biggest events on Anniston’s downtown calendar. The cycling event brings hundreds of racers from around the country to Anniston for a race on downtown streets. The festival adds music and vendors along Noble Street, adding to the crowds drawn downtown during race weekend.

Those events typically happen in spring. COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 event, and organizers pushed this year’s event to July 3, in hopes the pandemic would be under control by race day.

Federal officials earlier this year set a goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the nation’s population by July 4; in Alabama and Calhoun County only about one third of people have had their first dose of vaccine, according to state numbers, but new cases of COVID and deaths associated with the illness have slowed dramatically.

Hodges said admission to the festival will be free, and he said organizers have planned for the heat, with cooling stations with mist fans set up at locations downtown. In addition to live music (including an Allman Brothers cover band), the festival will include vendors and amusement park rides. Combat Park in Eastaboga will have a tank on display and imitation mini-tanks for kids to drive, Hodges said, and trailers in which people can play paintball.

“There really will be a lot to do compared to past years,” Hodges said.

Making the event happen this year was more challenging, he said, because organizers didn’t have their typical $25,000 grant from the state’s tourism agency. Tourism grants were frozen during the pandemic, he said.

Hodges said the city is also bringing back its “fourth Friday” downtown events, beginning this Friday. This week’s event will include a BMX stunt show, he said.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
132
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Government
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Bicycle Race#Covid#Allman Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...