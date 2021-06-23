Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kokomo, IN

Kokomo man gets 2 years in jail for armed robbery

By Kim Dunlap Kokomo Tribune
Posted by 
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxcND_0adRT5Jc00

A Kokomo man will now serve two years in jail for his role in an armed robbery that occurred last fall at a southside park.

According to court records, Devi Hartson, 20, pleaded guilty in April to charges of armed robbery, auto theft and robbery, and he was sentenced on those charges during a hearing inside Howard County Superior Court 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

As the sentences for those three charges will run concurrently, court records note that Hartson will serve 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in all, with two of them executed, two on work release, one on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation.

Hartson was originally arrested without incident in Atlanta, Georgia, in January on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery out of Howard County.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, 2020, police were dispatched to IHOP in reference to an armed robbery that had taken place in nearby Jackson Morrow Park.

A release stated at the time that when authorities arrived on scene, they spoke with a man who said several individuals robbed him at gunpoint, shot at him and stole his vehicle while he was inside the park.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and police noted that the man’s vehicle was recovered a few days later.

Along with Hartson, four other Kokomo residents — Carl M. Brown, Mya Dunham, Keevaughn Guynn and Deonta Singleton — were also arrested in connection with the incident.

Guynn was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in the IDOC — three of them to be served in jail — after pleading guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery.

Dunham was also sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of robbery in connection with the case.

She is serving four years in the IDOC, two of them in jail, though court records note that she also has an unrelated sentence out of Tipton County that is running consecutively with the one from Howard County.

Both Brown and Singleton are set to make their next court appearances in July.

Community Policy
Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, IN
4K+
Followers
175
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Kokomo Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IN
State
Georgia State
Howard County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Kokomo, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, IN
Kokomo, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Idoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Elsa batters Caribbean; Florida Keys under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas on Saturday night as Tropical Storm Elsa headed toward the state. Elsa, which battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning. The storm has left at least three people dead.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.