Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Cuba says 2 of its vaccines are effective against COVID-19, but where is the data?

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuba said this week that its Soberana 02 and Abdala coronavirus vaccines, two out of its five candidates, have shown high efficacy rates against COVID-19 as the island’s bet on a homegrown solution begins to bear fruit. BioCubaFarma, the government-owned pharmaceutical company, said late Monday that its three-dose Abdala vaccine...

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Martí
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Iran#Iii#Twitter#Spanish#Latin American#Cuban American#Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Cuba
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Related
Kidsarcamax.com

What the Delta variant means for unvaccinated kids

If you are fully vaccinated and sending your kids off to camp or inviting their friends to sleep over, you might almost — But dare to share this sentiment on a work call or with other parents on the playground and chances are some killjoy is going to bring up the dreaded Delta variant.
Medical & Biotechinterestingengineering.com

Pfizer Vaccine Sees a Drop in Protection Against Infections in Israel

The Pfizer/ BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective against the Delta variant, suggested data released by Israel's Health Ministry. The country has seen an increase in infections after social distancing restrictions were eased at the beginning of June. The Delta variant, which emerged in India, is more infectious and...
Public HealthFlorida Star

Cameroon Takes Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign To Churches, Markets

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — There was little activity at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé Covid-19 vaccination center at noon on June 28, a fortnight to the five-day national immunization campaign. Covid-19 vaccination exercise starts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but by noon, there is no one at the center except...
WorldInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Vaccine Patch In The Works, Won't Require Injections

A COVID-19 vaccine patch being developed in Australia would give people immunity against the virus without injections. The patch would be easier to store and distribute than other vaccines, researchers say. Scientists said the patch is effective in neutralizing multiple strains, including the U.K. and South Africa variants. Scientists are...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthBeaver County Times

Fully vaccinated Ambridge man contracts Delta variant of COVID-19

AMBRIDGE — A borough man recently was diagnosed with the Delta variant of COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Joe Pucci, 73, was hospitalized on his birthday, June 21, for symptoms consistent with COVID-19. "He had everything," said wife Cora Pucci. "The checklist of everything, but he did not lose smell...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Saint Herblain (France), July 5, 2021 "“Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announced today it will host a virtual symposium titled, "Developing new vaccines to protect against infectious diseases at home and abroad" on July 9, 2021 at 14:15 CEST at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
Public HealthNBC News

Should fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks? Experts weigh in.

More than 156 million people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated. But even though the Covid-19 vaccines are very effective against all the known coronavirus variants, including the highly transmissible delta variant that is spreading rapidly, some communities and physicians are urging a return to masking. On Thursday, the...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) says new data are encouraging and reinforce belief that COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced new results from in vitro neutralization studies of sera from individuals vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine showing activity against variants of SARS-CoV-2. Vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested, including additional versions of the Beta variant (B.1.351, first identified in South Africa), three lineage variants of B.1.617 (first identified in India), including the Kappa (B.1.617.1) and the Delta variants (B.1.617.2); the Eta variant (B.1.525, first identified in Nigeria); and the A.23.1 and A.VOI.V2 variants first identified in Uganda and Angola, respectively. These data were submitted as a preprint to bioRxiv.
Healthwsau.com

HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID

DUBAI (Reuters) – Aid agencies have distributed a strawberry-flavoured tablet for children living with HIV in six African countries, the first generic pediatric version of a key anti-retroviral, global health agency UNITAID said on Sunday. UNITAID and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) funding procured 100,000 packs of the dolutegravir formulation...

Comments / 1

Community Policy