By many measures, the COVID recession is the worst since the Great Depression. Within two months, the U.S. lost 22 million jobs as most of the country went into lockdown in the early days of the pandemic. By comparison, the Great Recession in 2008 saw job losses of nine million peak-to-trough. Meanwhile, unprecedented restrictions on daily life over the past year have resulted in the closure of roughly one in five small businesses, with the service sector particularly hard hit.