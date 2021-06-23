Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The season of the leafcutter has come

Sylva Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average human lifespan is unfathomable to most insects. In many cases, their adult forms are short bursts of activity finely tuned to a specific time of year. Mason bees, for example, are generally active in the spring. The few weeks that they are alive and flying as adults are filled with trips to flowers on their preferred plants, including maple and apple.

www.thesylvaherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Bees#Insects#Bumble Bee#Flowers#Mason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Pets
Related
GardeningFood52

How to Care for Your Plants in a Heat Wave

It probably comes as no surprise that extreme summer heat is tough on plants. Because water is a precious and limited resource, we cannot rely solely on watering alone. Here are a few other things to give your plants extra TLC during a heat wave:. 1. Prioritize Your Watering. In...
Gardeningsouthernminn.com

Signs of stress in garden plants

Summer is officially underway and the events that come with it are in full swing. The pleasures of gardening is something many look forward to every year. While we did get a nice amount of rain recently, it is important to remember that not just field crops are susceptible to the hot and dry temperatures. Garden plants can be under just as much stress.
Animalsfarmforum.net

Dakota Gardener: Take time to observe the pollinators in your yard

As I was gardening last weekend, a super highway of insects buzzed around me as they flew from the front of my house to the backyard. What caught my attention was that I kept seeing flashes of green. Intrigued, I looked closer. Each insect was carrying a tiny bit of a leaf.
Texas Statethecomanchechief.com

Ornamental sweet potatoes named newest Texas Superstar

Varieties sprawl, climb and provide good color for landscapes, planters. Ornamental sweet potatoes, a popular cover option in landscape bedding and container mixes for years, have been named the latest Texas Superstar. Ornamental sweet potatoes are a longtime favorite option for ground cover in landscapes or as fillers and spillers...
AgricultureFergus Falls Daily Journal

Drought and mature trees

T is very dry and hot and apparently not going to get any better. This puts a lot of strain on mature trees. They transpire (sweat if they were people) a lot of water on hot days. That water has to come from somewhere and if it isn’t in the soil we will have to put it there. It does no good to set a sprinkler under a tree for an hour. Especially if that sprinkler is one that throws water high into the air. To properly water a large tree, let a hose run slightly more than a trickle at the drip line, until the soil feels soggy when you walk on it. This may take a full day or even longer. For a smaller tree, especially one that has been planted less than five years, punch a few small holes in the bottom of a 5 gallon pail. Set it beside the tree and fill it with water. When the pail is empty, move it to the other side of the tree and repeat. All growing, green plants, including trees need at least 1 inch of water a week, whether by rain or hose. Watering grass under a tree is somewhat helpful if it gets soggy wet. Since each mature tree in your yard adds several thousand dollars to the value of your house, if you need to decide between a water bill and your tree, the tree should win.
Kentucky Statebotany.one

Kentucky crayfish aids plant on the run

The life of Drosera brevifolia is often short. The USA’s smallest sundew, it grows, sets seed and dies in the summer heat. It’s a carnivorous plant that struggles to compete with other plants when they move in, so the seeds are constantly in search of fresh ground. A study in Plant Ecology by James Krupa and colleagues finds a surprising source of help, the Bluegrass crayfish (Cambarus batchi). By examining how the crayfish can be an ecosystem engineer, the botanists find other potential lines of research into the life cycles of carnivorous plants.
GardeningTimes-Argus

In the Garden: Time to prune trees and shrubs

By now your rhododendrons, lilacs and other spring bloomers have bloomed, and are ready to prune. By pruning now, you will not damage buds that will form later this summer and bloom next spring. This is also a good time to prune evergreens like pines and hemlocks if you are trying to control their size.
GardeningBryan College Station Eagle

SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Gardeners sometimes feel like they are the primary protectors of edible and ornamental plants in their personal Eden. Bugs are the enemy, and all bugs are guilty until proven innocent. Most insects are not pests but are either beneficial or of no direct consequence to our gardens. The moment an...
LifestyleHerald-Palladium

Firework season comes back with a bang

As soon as mid-June rolls around, Facebook feeds and Nextdoor app discussions tend to center on one thing – fireworks. Debates surrounding the use of fireworks has become as common an occurrence for the Fourth of July as the fireworks themselves. These debates range from how they affect veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, what pet owners can do to navigate the holiday and how to safely enjoy the festivities.
Gardeninglushome.com

25 Brilliant Backyard Ideas to Improve Outdoor Living Spaces and Beautify Yard Landscaping

Yard landscaping is essential for creating beautiful outdoor home spaces. Attractive backyard designs help sell houses and allow homeowners to enjoy all their living spaces. Summer decorating ideas offer brilliant solutions for every garden and yard. Here are some easy ways and Lushome inspirations to get excited and improve your yard landscaping, turning it into bright, pleasant, modern spaces.
Michigan Stateagfax.com

Soybeans: Scout for Aphids but Let Predators Do Their Thing – DTN

The April-planted soybean field Chris DiFonzo scouted last week in Michigan was teeming with tiny green soybean aphids. The Michigan State entomologist counted an average of 400 to 500 aphids per plant, well above the 250-per-plant threshold to consider treatment. Time to spray, surely!. Not so fast, DiFonzo cautioned. This...
LifestyleElko Daily Free Press

Outside Guide: More Than Beauty

This past week, Nevada Outdoor School completed our inaugural backpacking adventure with three 15-year-old teens on Soldier Creek Trail into Soldier Meadows in the Ruby Mountains. Throughout the hike the wildflowers were out in force, and we quickly lost count of the number of species when we ran out of fingers to count on. Yellows, whites, blues, reds, and purples, with many shades and colors in-between, the vibrancy and diversity was stunning!
Animalscwpd.org

Where Have All the Insects Gone?

It’s the middle of summer; mosquitoes are buzzing, the nighttime chorus of crickets and katydids is picking up volume, and we’re just coming down from an emergence of periodical cicadas. It might seem like an odd time to be asking: Are there enough insects out there?. No doubt about it,...
Environmenttucson.com

Scorpion season has arrived

Temperatures may still be scorching at 110 degrees or more, but with the official start of monsoon season just days old, Southern Arizonans have another thing to worry about: scorpions. While bark scorpions, a common species in Southern Arizona, can be found year-round, monsoon season’s increased cloud cover and higher...
Denver, CO9News

How to keep your garden happy after recent rainfall

DENVER — Borders and beds have benefitted from the abundant rain. Patio pots are poised to explode with all the color of a fireworks display. If some perennials have flopped a bit from the rain, a handy trick to keep them upright is to pull them back and insert inexpensive low wire fencing. It's quick and easy.
LifestyleAlbany Herald

Summer is the season that reminds us to come alive

Welcome to the start of summer! Now slow down. You don't want to miss anything by hurrying past it. And there is no need to sweat even more, unless you're also having fun while doing it. That's the wisdom of summer. It teaches us to be fully awake, engaged and...
WorldThe Independent

Hundreds of skeletons unearthed at beach after storms

Archaeologists have discovered the human remains of around 200 people, believed to belong to a Christian community going back to the 6th century at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire. The remains at the foot of the dunes in Pembrokeshire’s Whitesands Bay, to the west of St. David’s, will be stored...
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

A Triassic Insect Was Found Perfectly Preserved in Dinosaur Poop For The First Time

Way back in the Late Triassic period, in what is now modern day Poland, a long-snouted dinosaur ate a big meal of green algae and then took a poop. It was a day like any other for the animal, but for us, roughly 230-million years later, those very fossilized feces have revealed an entire family of undigested beetles. The insects are the first to be described from fossilized feces and they are unlike anything we've discovered in amber before. Not only are these insects much more ancient, their legs and antennae are so intact, researchers were able to precisely reconstruct their three-dimensional...