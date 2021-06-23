RICHARDSON: Snakes in the pine straw (and other hazardous outdoor stuff)

AUTHOR’S NOTE: Been sick this week so you are getting a rerun from four years ago. A late Father’s Day edition special next week — if I can get rid of this bug. Spring/summer is here, and thus, I am re-acquainting myself with chores that require me to do manual labor in the great outdoors. I love communing with nature in this kind of weather but there are risks involved. Grave risks. Most of these perils I am certainly accustomed to and have experienced them first hand. My courage knows no bounds when it comes to braving the dangers of outdoor work — with one notable exception.