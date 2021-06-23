A History of Computer Games

I’ve enjoyed role-playing games for most of my life, but my knowledge of Dungeons & Dragons could fit in a thimble. Okay, maybe a few of them, but it’s limited. I’ve never played Dungeons & Dragons. A few of the books have found their way onto my bookshelf over the years but never gotten around to reading them. I’ve dipped my toe into a few video games but only briefly. The one exception is Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes on the original Xbox back in 2003, which I reviewed. I think I thought it was fine, but forgettable. That would make sense, because I’ve forgotten everything else about it. Some internet sleuthing via the Wayback Machine revealed I gave it a 7.5/10, but the review itself wasn’t archived. The reviews I wrote both before and after it were, but that one seems lost to time. They say the internet never forgets, but apparently, even the internet didn’t care to remember that one.