Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Reno Named Top City for Young Professionals

Posted by 
Jenny Justice
Jenny Justice
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpVAV_0adRSAXN00
hiking manunsplash

The Biggest Little City was just ranked the 12th Best city in America for young professionals, according to a May 18th study published by SmartAsset, a financial technology company.

Reno joins the ranks of such cities as San Francisco, New York and Boston as being a hip place perfect for drawing in young professionals. This is in large part due to our ranking when it comes to our “unemployment rate, cost of living, entertainment options and percentage of the population between ages 25 and 34” (NNBW).

Reno is becoming known for being able to provide residents with tech savvy employment in jobs of the sort found in Silicon Valley, or with new industry jobs such as electric cars ala Tesla and Blockchain Tech work. Combine this with the beauty of our natural environemnt and easy access to the great outdoors, relatively affordable cost of living, and big city type entertainment and nightlife options.

In addition to all of the perks of living in Reno, the career and entrepreneurial opportunities that exist along with the rich quality of life provide a real pull for young professionals to move to the Reno area to start a business, work for an up and coming company.

“The only other cities in the West that made the top 15 were Boise, Idaho (No. 10), and Seattle (No. 14).

The study found that the top hot spot for young professionals is Sioux Falls, South Dakota “(NNBW).

If you are a young professional new to the Reno area and attracted by all of the cool biggest little city stuff we have, check out the following meetup groups for young professionals, as well as the Young Professionals Network of Reno/Tahoe. For events and get-togethers, check out their Facebook Page.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Jenny Justice

Jenny Justice

Reno, NV
640
Followers
135
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Jenny Justice is a poet, writer, mother and teacher. She is just a girl in the world, new to town and learning to love this city - Reno, NV. She writes about all things local from food, to fun, to what you need to know to have a good day, good week, or good time in The Biggest Little City. Jenny loves books and will encourage that love of books with her book reviews. She also writes about relationships, dating, parenting, and other topics when the muse moves her. Follow her for good food, good books, and good fun especially in the Biggest Little City in the world.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Business
State
New York State
State
Idaho State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Nevada Business
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little City#San Francisco#Young Professional#Big City#Smartasset#Nnbw#Blockchain Tech#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Tesla
Related
Reno, NVPosted by
Jenny Justice

Best Cocktails in Reno: A Classy Biggest Little City Brief List

As many will already know - this is a pretty brief list. It is a place to start. Why? Because we have too many choices! Reno is a Big Little City full of places to drink ranging from everyone's favorite dive bar to ritzy upscale places, to local cocktail spots with bits of uniqueness, class, and sophistication. A lot of the spots on this list have very specific vibes, or themes, and this is part of the joy of urban living. They also have high and glowing ratings and reviews from Yelp Reno and other important sources.
Reno, NVPosted by
Jenny Justice

Summer Farmers Markets in Reno and Sparks

Highlighting The Riverside Farmers Market and the Sparks United Methodist Church Farmers Market. Summer is the time for food and fun. And farmers markets combine both of these things in equal measure. I love strolling through the market, checking out the fresh produce and locally made breads, jams and baked goods.
Sparks, NVPosted by
Jenny Justice

Review of Lighthouse Coffee at the Sparks Marina

I love coffee. It is a bright and shining light in my life every morning. I know I can make coffee at home, and I often do but I think everyone knows it is just not the same as going to a coffee shop. Coffee shops have amazing ambiance, a feel of peace and also, when you wish it, productivity, and are affordable treats any day of the week.
Reno, NVPosted by
Jenny Justice

Reno Wine Walk, Saturday June 19th

The Reno Wine Walk will kick off this Saturday, June 19th from 2:00pm-5:00pm in the Downtown River District. You can order tickets on the Reno Riverwalk website. Billed as a "fun and quirky event where costumes take center stage" which means maybe dress fancy? and prepre to have fun while you socialize and stroll along the Reno River District.
Reno, NVPosted by
Jenny Justice

The Pool at Grand Sierra Resort is Summer in Reno

I just got back from an afternoon at the Grand Sierra Resort Pool. Let me tell you, it was fabulous. It felt like pure summer. The days are already getting hot - heatwave hot, and there is no better place to be than a pool in the summertime. You do not have to be a hotel guest to go to the GSR pool. It’s $20 dollars for adults and kids over 11, free for kids 11 and under.