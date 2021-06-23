Reno Named Top City for Young Professionals

hiking man unsplash

The Biggest Little City was just ranked the 12th Best city in America for young professionals, according to a May 18th study published by SmartAsset, a financial technology company.

Reno joins the ranks of such cities as San Francisco, New York and Boston as being a hip place perfect for drawing in young professionals. This is in large part due to our ranking when it comes to our “unemployment rate, cost of living, entertainment options and percentage of the population between ages 25 and 34” ( NNBW ).

Reno is becoming known for being able to provide residents with tech savvy employment in jobs of the sort found in Silicon Valley, or with new industry jobs such as electric cars ala Tesla and Blockchain Tech work. Combine this with the beauty of our natural environemnt and easy access to the great outdoors, relatively affordable cost of living, and big city type entertainment and nightlife options.

In addition to all of the perks of living in Reno, the career and entrepreneurial opportunities that exist along with the rich quality of life provide a real pull for young professionals to move to the Reno area to start a business, work for an up and coming company.

“The only other cities in the West that made the top 15 were Boise, Idaho (No. 10), and Seattle (No. 14).

The study found that the top hot spot for young professionals is Sioux Falls, South Dakota “( NNBW ).

If you are a young professional new to the Reno area and attracted by all of the cool biggest little city stuff we have, check out the following meetup groups for young professionals, as well as the Young Professionals Network of Reno/Tahoe. For events and get-togethers, check out their Facebook Page.

