Donna Summer Disco Party to return on June 24

This dance-filled celebration of summer will be free and open to all.

BOSTON - Wednesday, June 23, 2021 - Mayor Kim Janey and the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment will host Celebration of Summer: Donna Summer Disco Party on Thursday, June 24 on Copley Square. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public and will take place between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Boston-born disco legend Donna Summer was a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a five-time Grammy winner, and sold over 140 million records worldwide. She was born in Dorchester and was raised in Mission Hill before rising to stardom in the 1970s. She passed away at the age of 62 years old on May 17, 2012. This annual event honors her life and celebrates her music and legacy in Boston.

“The Donna Summer Disco Party kicks off summer in the City of Boston, and I’m pleased we’re able to bring back this celebration as we safely reopen,” said Mayor Janey. “I look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to Copley Square for this fun, free, family-friendly event.”

This year, the event will not feature a roller-skating rink due to space constraints, but guests will be able to dance the night away to Donna Summer’s greatest hits in a groovy atmosphere complete with glow sticks, colorful lights, and a disco ball!

Donna Summer Disco Party will feature:

Music provided by DJ Vince 1

A musical performance by July, Donna’s Summer great-niece, and

Appearances by Donna Summer’s nephew, O’Mega Red, and other members of Donna Summer's family.

“This is the 7th annual disco party honoring five-time Grammy winner and Boston native, Donna Summer. We are proud to be able to host it in the city of Boston, with the help and partnership of Mayor Kim Janey,” said O’Mega Red. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of you who generously helped us make this event come together year after year. And more importantly, myself and the family want to thank her devoted fans who never cease to amaze us with their passion for her music.”

For more summer events hosted by the City, follow the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment on social media @VisitBostonCity and visit boston.gov/visiting-boston.

All attendees are encouraged to follow public health guidance and get vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated yet, find a location near you on boston.gov/coronavirus. Hand sanitizer will be available on-site at this entirely outdoor, open-air event. It is encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.

