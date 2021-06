In 2013, I served on the advisory board of a local NGO in my hometown of Amman, Jordan that supported a combination of educational and football (soccer) programs for disadvantaged children in the country and elsewhere in the MENA region. The focus of these programs that year had been towns and villages in Northern Jordan, which host the majority of Syrian refugees. According to Jordanian official figures, there are more than a million Syrians in Jordan. UNHCR figures consider only the number of registered refugees, a little over 740,000 people, 50 percent of whom are children.