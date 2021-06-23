Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Queensryche Expanding 'Operation Mindcrime' and 'Empire'

antiMUSIC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Queensryche have announced that they will release expanded reissues of a pair of their classic albums, "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Empire", on June 25. The band's third studio record, 1988's "Operation: Mindcrime" was a concept album that told the story of a political thriller based around the set's main character, Nikki; the project reached No. 50 on the US Billboard 200 while selling a million copies in the country.

www.antimusic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Mindcrime#Target Center#The Hammersmith Odeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Northfield, OHCleveland Scene

Queensryche Headed to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

A few years ago, the veteran hard rock act Queensryche came through town and opened for the Scorpions at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The group impressed during a 45-minute opening set that enabled it to show off the incredible pipes of singer Todd La Torre, who joined the group in 2012 and has given the band a good second wind.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Queensryche: In the Studio

Those hoping for clarity on the bizarre Queensryche membership situation will get just a bit of that from an update yesterday indicating the band are in the recording studio. To recap: estranged drummer Scott Rockenfield, who took paternity leave from the band in 2017 then all but entirely disappeared from the public eye, reemerged earlier this year with a new website, Queensryche2021.com, that had vocalist Todd La Torre and guitarist Parker Lundgren cropped out of a band photo (the band’s official channels made no mention of the site). La Torre and Rockenfield passive-aggressively sparred publicly before the band played their first show since the pandemic, which included La Torre but no Lundgren, and Casey Grillo on drums (he’s been filling in live since Rockenfield’s hiatus began).
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

St. Vincent Covers Metallica’s “Sad But True”: Listen

St. Vincent is one of the many contributors to the massive covers album The Metallica Blacklist. Ahead of the compilation’s September 10 release, she’s shared her rendition of the Metallica track “Sad But True.” Give it a listen below; scroll down for a newly released demo of the song. The...
Las Vegas, NVantiMUSIC

Scorpions, Queensryche Going To Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp have announced a Las Vegas event next spring that will feature The Scorpions, Sebastian Bach and members of Queensryche, according to MAD Ink PR. The Rockstar mentors for the camp will include Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Gary Hoey, Lez Warner (The Cult), Teddy Adreadis (Guns n' Roses, Alice Cooper), Zach Throne (Slash), Chris Reeve (Filter), John Corabi, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and many more.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

35 New Songs Out Today

SHYGIRL - "BDE" (ft. SLOWTHAI) Genre-defying art-rap artist Shygirl follows last year's great ALIAS EP with "BDE," which features fellow UK rapper slowthai (whose Happyland festival she plays in September). It's a rumbling, moody, experimental rap song and Shygirl and slowthai sound great together. -- LUMP (LAURA MARLING & MIKE...
Businesscompletemusicupdate.com

Sony Music expands podcasting operations through Somethin Else acquisition

Sony Music has expanded its podcasting partnership with UK-based audio production company Somethin Else by, well, buying UK-based audio production company Somethin Else. Well, that’s one way of doing it. Anyway, although Somethin Else also makes traditional radio shows and has teams working on telly and social media projects too,...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Trent Reznor + Atticus Ross to Produce Pop Star Halsey’s Next Album

Though Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross teased they'd be getting back to work on new Nine Inch Nails music right after their Oscar win for the Soul original score, it looks like another outside project is on the books as well. Both Nine Inch Nails and Halsey teased via social media on Monday (June 28) that they'll be working together on Halsey's next studio album.
Musicmxdwn.com

Rap Duo Lil Baby and Lil Durk to perform at Barclays Center on 10/7

Lil Baby will be performing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with fellow rapper Lil Durk on Thursday, October 7th as part of their Back Outside tour. Tickets range from $39.00-$170.00 dollars and can be purchased on third party websites like Ticketmaster. The show is all ages and begins at 8:00pm, with doors scheduled to open at 7:00pm.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Stone Temple Pilots Late Frontman Scott Weiland Biopic in Works

Scott Weiland, one of the most recognizable voices in grunge, will be getting a biopic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, who died in 2015 at the age of 48, will have his story adapted for the big screen called Paper Heart. The film comes courtesy of Dark Pictures and Orian Williams, who acquired the book rights to "Not Dead & Not for Sale," which was Weiland's memoir written by David Ritz. Jennifer Erwin, a diehard STP fan, who co-founded Dark Pictures with Anne Beagan, will pen the screenplay chronicling Weiland's life from his personal relationships, rise to rock superstardom, and chronic drug addiction that ultimately took his life.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Lil Yachty – “Love Music”

After showing love to the Great Lake State with his Michigan Boy Boat project, Lil Yachty is back with a new single in “Love Music.”. The single is… well, Yachty trying his hand at alt-pop music. It’s a complete 180 from Michigan Boat Boy, I’ll say that much.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Lil Yachty releases new song 'Love Music'

June 30 (UPI) -- Lil Yachty gets emotional in a new song titled "Love Music." The track features the rapper thinking back on someone he loved that he can't get out of his head. "All I ever heard was good things/ Good things about you and your ways/ All I...
MusicPosted by
Variety

H.E.R.’s ‘Lights On’ Festival Returns With Erykah Badu, Ty Dolla $ign and More

As Variety’s recent cover star H.E.R. announced during Sunday night’s BET Awards, the artist’s Lights On Festival will return to California’s Bay Area in September. The lineup features Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole, and more, along with a special H.E.R. & Friends performance with some unnamed special guests. The full lineup appears below.
Moviesthebrag.com

Young Thug to star in Tiffany Hadish-produced rap musical

Rapper Young Thug is making his move to the big screen in a new flick which will be co-produced by Tiffany Haddish. Titled Throw It Back, the “musical dramedy” is set to be directed by Shadae Lamar Smith, written by Rochée Jeffrey and produced by Haddish, Melanie Clark, Paul Feig, and Laura Fischer.