Queensryche Expanding 'Operation Mindcrime' and 'Empire'

Those hoping for clarity on the bizarre Queensryche membership situation will get just a bit of that from an update yesterday indicating the band are in the recording studio. To recap: estranged drummer Scott Rockenfield, who took paternity leave from the band in 2017 then all but entirely disappeared from the public eye, reemerged earlier this year with a new website, Queensryche2021.com, that had vocalist Todd La Torre and guitarist Parker Lundgren cropped out of a band photo (the band’s official channels made no mention of the site). La Torre and Rockenfield passive-aggressively sparred publicly before the band played their first show since the pandemic, which included La Torre but no Lundgren, and Casey Grillo on drums (he’s been filling in live since Rockenfield’s hiatus began).