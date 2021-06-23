Queensryche Expanding 'Operation Mindcrime' and 'Empire'
(hennemusic) Queensryche have announced that they will release expanded reissues of a pair of their classic albums, "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Empire", on June 25. The band's third studio record, 1988's "Operation: Mindcrime" was a concept album that told the story of a political thriller based around the set's main character, Nikki; the project reached No. 50 on the US Billboard 200 while selling a million copies in the country.www.antimusic.com