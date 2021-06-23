The Supreme Court’s conservative majority returns to its passion project
The splashy news out of the Supreme Court is the case of the cursing cheerleader, who won her First Amendment challenge against a Pennsylvania high school that suspended her from the junior varsity squad for posting a vulgar message on Snapchat. The bigger, more ominous news on Wednesday came in two cases that are a lot less sexy, as the court's conservative majority continued its passion project: limiting the reach of government regulation and enhancing presidential authority over regulatory agencies.