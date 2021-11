The Whitefish Housing Authority is moving forward with plans to develop the property known as the snow lot into a townhouse project. The housing authority plans to construct 24 townhouse units on the property in 12 buildings designed to look similar to the houses in the surrounding neighborhood. The snow lot is located at the corner of Railway Street and Columbia Avenue and designated that because that’s where the city has stored plowed snow.

