Letter to the Editor - CAFOs
Iowa should serve as a cautionary tale for its neighbor to the south. While Missouri had 505 CAFOs (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations) in 2019, Iowa had over 13,000. Today Iowa is struggling with air and water pollution, poor health outcomes for humans, decreased values for properties that are adjacent to those factory farms, and fewer family farms. Missouri is behind in the number of CAFOs, but our legislature seems determined to play catchup.www.linncountyleader.com