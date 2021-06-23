Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, MO

Letter to the Editor - CAFOs

Linn County Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa should serve as a cautionary tale for its neighbor to the south. While Missouri had 505 CAFOs (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations) in 2019, Iowa had over 13,000. Today Iowa is struggling with air and water pollution, poor health outcomes for humans, decreased values for properties that are adjacent to those factory farms, and fewer family farms. Missouri is behind in the number of CAFOs, but our legislature seems determined to play catchup.

www.linncountyleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Livingston County, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Business
County
Livingston County, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Livingston County, MO
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Legislature#Surface Water#Water Systems#Cafo#United Hog Systems#Storm Lake Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Water System
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...