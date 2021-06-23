Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through the rest of the week. Highs will cool slightly by the end of the week, however dangerous heat will prevail with many areas continuing to see highs in the triple digits. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.