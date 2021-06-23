Cancel
Cowlitz County, WA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Washington Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of in the 90s are likely, with highs in the 80s for higher elevations, such as Government Camp and Santiam Pass. Overnight low temperatures mostly in the upper 50s to middle 60s, but few spots in lower valleys may only cool down to around 70 deg Saturday and Sunday nights. * WHERE...All of the higher elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, except for along the coast. * WHEN...Saturday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress.

alerts.weather.gov
