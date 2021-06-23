Cancel
Metro Transit union workers picket over pandemic compensation

By Tim Nelson
mprnews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro Transit workers said they started picketing Wednesday to call attention to ongoing contract negotiations with the state's largest transit agency. Union leaders said their members have been working without a contract for the last 10 months and authorized a strike by an overwhelming margin last September. The union says it has avoided a strike out of concern for transit users and the Twin Cities — although ridership also plummeted during the pandemic.

www.mprnews.org
