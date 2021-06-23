Cancel
Park County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PARK AND NORTH CENTRAL TETON COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Harlequin Lake, or 10 miles east of West Yellowstone, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Madison and Firehole Canyon around 415 PM MDT. Gibbons Falls and Twin Lakes around 430 PM MDT. Norris Junction around 435 PM MDT. Virginia Cascade and Grebe Lake around 445 PM MDT.

