Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Marion County in northern Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. A stationary line of thunderstorms is training over southwestern Marion county. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainbow Lakes Estates and Dunnellon. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
County
Marion County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Rainbow Lakes Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds

Former President Trump 's inner circle and legal experts are bracing for the political and legal fallout of charges being filed against his company as soon as Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported New York prosecutors are expected to charge the Trump Organization, as well chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. The charges stem from multi-year investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office as well as the New York attorney general's office into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Kim Jong Un berates North Korea's top officials over 'great crisis' in COVID response

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has berated his country's top officials for creating a "great crisis" through failures in coronavirus prevention, according to state media. The secretive state's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim had used a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to criticize senior officials for supposed incompetence, irresponsibility and passiveness in planning and executing anti-covid measures.
CyclingPosted by
CBS News

Woman who caused Tour de France crash in custody

A cycling fan who caused a huge pileup on the opening day of the Tour de France on Saturday has handed herself in to police in Brittany. The woman leaned out into the road in front of the lead pack, holding up a homemade banner for the TV cameras and not looking out for the riders.
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.