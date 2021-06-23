Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Marion County in northern Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. A stationary line of thunderstorms is training over southwestern Marion county. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainbow Lakes Estates and Dunnellon. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.