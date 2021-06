Star England wicket keeper and batsman Jos Buttler doesn’t expect to play in the rest of the IPL, which will be held in September-October, if it clashes with the national team’s schedule . The IPL is expected to face limited tours from England to Bangladesh and Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup. “Usually the IPL pocket does not conflict with any international match, which makes it a very easy tournament to play. In the event of a clash with international cricket, England will have priority, I would have thought, ”Buttler said. say by The Telegraph.