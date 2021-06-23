Heart inflammation in teens and young adults after COVID-19 vaccine is rare, CDC says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 323 cases of heart inflammation have been verified in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been seen mostly in teens and young adults between 12 and 39 years old — mostly after the second vaccine dose. Symptoms include chest pain or pressure and abnormal electrocardiogram and blood test results.www.witf.org