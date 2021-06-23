End of week system poses flooding threat to mid-Missouri

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marion FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND EAST CENTRAL MARION COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quincy, Quincy Regional Airport, Payson, Fall Creek, Beverly, Adams, Kingston, Burton, Liberty, Richfield, Plainville, Columbus, Marblehead and Kellerville. This includes the following State Parks Siloam Springs State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 172 between exits 2 and 15. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR