End of week system poses flooding threat to mid-Missouri

By Maddie Est
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust last weekend, northern portions of mid-Missouri picked up nearly 4” of rain from rounds of severe storms that pushed through the area. To close out this week, we’re looking at yet another set up that will be bringing several rounds of storms and widespread rainfall to the viewing area.

abc17news.com
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Flash flood watch in effect throughout the region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — 3:45 P.M. Update:. A Flash Flood Watch has now been issued by the National Weather Service for our area from tonight into Friday morning. As a slow-moving cold front approaches, local rain chances will continue to increase, with Thursday looking like the most active day for rain across the viewing area,
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Hildale, UTkslnewsradio.com

Flash flooding danger closes Zion National Park canyons

HILDALE, Utah (AP) — Zion National Park closed its canyons Tuesday because of flash flooding that swept through parts of southern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday for Hildale, Utah, Zion National Park and other areas near the Utah-Arizona border. Park officials closed access to...
Marion County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marion FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND EAST CENTRAL MARION COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quincy, Quincy Regional Airport, Payson, Fall Creek, Beverly, Adams, Kingston, Burton, Liberty, Richfield, Plainville, Columbus, Marblehead and Kellerville. This includes the following State Parks Siloam Springs State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 172 between exits 2 and 15. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Nottingham, MDNottingham MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Nottingham area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Nottingham area. The watch covers all of Baltimore County and will be in effect from Thursday afternoon until 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Forecasters say several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning...
Wayne County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is up to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northeast Detroit, the Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods. This includes the following highways I-94 between mile markers 217 and 225. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Adams County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND EAST CENTRAL MARION COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quincy, Quincy Regional Airport, Payson, Fall Creek, Beverly, Adams, Kingston, Burton, Liberty, Richfield, Plainville, Columbus, Marblehead and Kellerville. This includes the following State Parks Siloam Springs State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 172 between exits 2 and 15. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Maine StateNECN

Series of Storms Set in on Final Day of Heat Wave

Dangerous heat indices continue today across New England. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon into the evening, with some becoming strong to severe. The greatest threat from any stronger storms that develop will be heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and damaging winds. Temperatures will reach well...
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Carolina, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 21:57:00 Expires: 2021-06-30 23:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Carolina; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bayamon in Puerto Rico Carolina in Puerto Rico Catano in Puerto Rico Guaynabo in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 930 PM AST. * At 837 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Boone County, MObocojo.com

Missouri River Flood Stages

Projected flood stage on Friday the 25th was at 31.5. Which would cause many to begin moving equipment and other items within the flood area for fear of damage. Flood stage projections play a very large part in how residents react, when flood projections are as high as 30.5 many who are in a danger area spend time and large amounts of money to safe guard equipment and other damageable items.
White Pine County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for White Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: White Pine The National Weather Service in Elko has extended the * Flood Advisory for Eastern White Pine County in northeastern Nevada * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 318 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Great Basin National Park. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Baker and Great Basin National Park. Great Basin National Park is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.