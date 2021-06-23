Cancel
Stephen Amell Breaks Silence After Reportedly Getting Kicked Off Plane Over Fight With Wife

By James Crowley
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell is setting the record straight after a report claimed he got kicked off a flight for yelling at his wife. Stephen Amell and his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, “got into an argument” while “on a Delta flight from Austin to LA” on June 21, the Arrow star confirmed on Twitter on June 23. His big reveal came after a report by Page Six claimed the fight got so bad that he was “forcibly removed” from the plane. Stephen is now saying that part never happened.

