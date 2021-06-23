Stephen Amell Breaks Silence After Reportedly Getting Kicked Off Plane Over Fight With Wife

John Gabriel, who is best known to soap fans as Seneca on RYAN’S HOPE, has died at the age of 90. The actor’s daughter, Andrea, announced his passing on her Instagram page, posting, “It is with an unspeakably heavy heart that I share the news of my father’s passing. John Gabriel was my hero, my role model, and my champion, but above all, my daddy. 💔🙏🏻…I will love you forever. ✨” No cause of death has been revealed. In addition to RYAN’S HOPE the actor also appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL (ex-Teddy), LOVE OF LIFE (ex-Link), LOVING (ex-Zack), GENERATIONS (ex-Vic), B&B (ex-Lloyd) and DAYS (ex-Pete). In addition to Andrea and daughter Melissa, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy Gabriel (ex-Edna, AMC).