For a guy who is considered a powerhouse one-man publicity machine, Kevin Hart surprised me by not being out promoting his latest work yet. Fatherhood is a lighter drama with dark corners about a recent widower whose wife died shortly after childbirth, leaving him a single father of a baby girl, facing all of the perils of raising a child by oneself. As a result of not stumbling upon Hart doing press for the film, I began watching it with next to no idea what it was about and was mostly pleasantly surprised by how seriously it takes the character’s plight and how heartfelt and charming the end result is.