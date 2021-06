's Dua Lipa remains firmly in the #1 spot this week with "Levitating" (Interscope) as Columbia's Lil Nas X and RCA's Doja Cat both make big moves to join the Top 5 with "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Kiss Me More" f/SZA (Kemosabe), respectively. Interscope's Olivia Rodrigo is now inside the Top 10 with "good 4 u" (Geffen). Debuting on the chart this week will be Capitol's Mooski with "Track Star" and Arista's Tai Verdes with "A-O-K," and don't be surprised if Republic's TXT climbs up as well with "Magic."