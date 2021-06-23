Cancel
Allyson Felix launches women’s shoe and apparel company

By Ben Snider-McGrath
runningmagazine.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllyson Felix isn’t done competing on the track just yet, but she’s focusing on much more than just running these days. After qualifying for her fifth Olympic appearance on Sunday with a second-place finish in the 400m at the U.S. Trials, Felix announced on Wednesday that she is launching Saysh, a lifestyle shoe brand for women, as reported by Time. Felix underwent a heavily publicized separation from Nike in 2019 after a dispute regarding the company’s maternity policy, and now, two years later, she has created her own shoe brand.

runningmagazine.ca
