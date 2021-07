In Washington State, insurance rates are to not be tied to personal credit scores as they have in the past, with many wondering what that could mean. Michael Riley with AAA Washington says, “There’s been an emergency rule that was passed by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler a number of months ago and took affect on June 20th. What it means is that personal credit score can no longer be used by insurance companies to set rates for insurance. So we believe at AAA Wa that consumers with high credit score will see a large rate increase. They were receiving discounts on their insurance; whether they knew it or not, they were receiving large discounts.”