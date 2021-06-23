Trailer for Crime Thriller 'Out of Death' with Bruce Willis & Jaime King
"Shannon - you can trust me. What we need is evidence." Vertical Ent. has released the first official trailer for yet another small town crime thriller called Out of Death, the directorial debut of a music supervisor named Mike Burns. Yet another "Bruce Willis looks so terrible in this, why does he keep making bad films" project for everyone to guffaw at. A corrupt Sheriff's department in a rural mountain town comes undone when an unintended witness throws a wrench into their shady operation. Determined to help her at any cost, Jack must tap into his killer instincts to survive the wilderness and the human predators within it. This stars Bruce Willis, Jaime King, Lala Kent, Kelly Greyson, Tyler Jon Olson, and Michael Sirow. Oh yeah it looks as bad as it sounds; the only highlight is Jaime King delivering the only good performance.www.firstshowing.net