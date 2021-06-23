Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer for Crime Thriller 'Out of Death' with Bruce Willis & Jaime King

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Shannon - you can trust me. What we need is evidence." Vertical Ent. has released the first official trailer for yet another small town crime thriller called Out of Death, the directorial debut of a music supervisor named Mike Burns. Yet another "Bruce Willis looks so terrible in this, why does he keep making bad films" project for everyone to guffaw at. A corrupt Sheriff's department in a rural mountain town comes undone when an unintended witness throws a wrench into their shady operation. Determined to help her at any cost, Jack must tap into his killer instincts to survive the wilderness and the human predators within it. This stars Bruce Willis, Jaime King, Lala Kent, Kelly Greyson, Tyler Jon Olson, and Michael Sirow. Oh yeah it looks as bad as it sounds; the only highlight is Jaime King delivering the only good performance.

www.firstshowing.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime King
Person
Randall Emmett
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Thriller#Bruce Willis Jaime King#Sheriff#Vertical#American#Vod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Remembering The Great Tony Scott

Director Tony Scott was born on June 21st 1944. He followed in the footsteps of his older brother, director Ridley Scott, by attending Art College. He then made his way into the advertising industry, working for his brother’s company, Ridley Scott Associates. Scott made his big screen directing debut with...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Another Bruce Willis Dud Hits Netflix Next Month

It seems strange to think that Bruce Willis was once one of the biggest movie stars alive, as nowadays all that his performances indicate is how little he cares any more. The latest in a lengthy series of questionable choices, sci-fi Cosmic Sin, will be arriving on Netflix next month.
MoviesIGN

Out of Death - Official Trailer

Retired cop Jack Harris's (Bruce Willis) solace in the remote wilderness is hijacked when he encounters a lone hiker, Shannon (Jaime King), who's on the run from dirty police. Determined to help her at any cost, Jack must tap into his killer instincts to survive the wilderness and the human predators within it. Vertical Entertainment's action-packed, dramatic thriller is directed by Mike Burns and written by Bill Lawrence. Out of Death will be in Theaters and On Demand on July 16, 2021.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Bruce Willis is filming a movie thriller in Alabama

If you see a guy who looks like Bruce Willis in Alabama this week, it’s perfectly fine to do a double take. The actor, 66, is filming a movie thriller, “Die Like Lovers,” in the Birmingham area. Jesse Atlas, director and co-writer of the movie, confirmed to AL.com that filming...
Bessemer, ALwbrc.com

Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bruce Willis and several other actors are in the Bessemer area filming a new movie. The working title is Soul Assassin. We’re told the movie, which is a female-led thriller, has a strong anti-racism message. It stars Bruce Willis, Nomzama Mbatha, Andy Allo, Dominic Purcell and...
MoviesFirst Showing

AJ Bowen & Sophie Dalah in Ride Share Thriller 'Night Drive' Trailer

"Take a deep breath… Finish the job." Dark Sky Films has released official trailer for yet another new ride share driver thriller titled Night Drive, from filmmakers Brad Baruh & Meghan Leon. This one twists the concept a little bit and makes the passenger the villain as their strange ride goes into the night (Collateral, anyone?). A ride share driver's life is turned upside down after an unexpected series of misfortunes. When a business proposition takes him to even darker places than before, he hopes that he can somehow survive the night. "Surprising at every turn and with a wickedly dark sense of humor Leon & Baruh's Night Drive is an unforgettably shocking ride-along with a seemingly normal man and the most abnormal of passengers." The film stars AJ Bowen & Sophie Dalah, along with Reba Buhr. Maybe it's just me, but I'm getting really tired of all these ride share thrillers - they're all so dull and derivative, and the scripts are so awful. Oh well.
MoviesGeekTyrant

A Racist Woman Terrorizes a Black Family in Trailer For The Suburban Thriller KAREN

BET has released a trailer for an upcoming suburban thriller titled Karen which is about a racist woman who makes life a living hell for a Black family that moved in next door to her. As you’ll see, the woman, who is played by Taryn Manning, has no filter and she has no issues with making her new neighbors feel super uncomfortable. I mean, she makes comments about her neighbor “slaving away” in the kitchen.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Antonia Campbell-Hughes stars in trailer for crime thriller Black Medicine

A trailer, poster and images have been released for writer-director Colum Eastwood’s upcoming thriller Black Medicine which stars Antonia Campbell-Hughes (Cordelia) as a black market medic who must choose between breaking her medical oath or crossing her ruthless employers when she gives refuge to a young girl (Amybeth McNulty); take a look here…
MoviesFirst Showing

Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinitum: Subject Unknown' Trailer with Ian McKellen

"We are on the cusp of propelling human evolution to a staggering new dimension." Gravitas Ventures has released a new US trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled Infinitum: Subject Unknown. The title is a reference to the concept of "Ad Infinitum" - again and again in the same way; forever. A mind-bending slice of British science fiction, with cameos from Sir Ian McKellen and Conleth Hill. The film stars Tori Butler-Hart as Jane, a woman who is trapped in a parallel universe and is forced to find a way to alter her reality before it is too late. She soon discovers that she is stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over again. With each "reset" she begins to reclaim her memories and piece together the clues to what is happening. I dig sci-fi made on a budget that plays with big concepts, and I am very curious to see what this is about. I'd rather have kept the McKellen cameo a secret - but I guess it's best to promote it with his name.
MoviesNME

Watch the chilling trailer for Filipino crime thriller ‘Tenement 66’ starring Francine Diaz and Francis Magundayao

A trailer has been released for Filipino director Rae Red’s thriller movie Tenement 66 ahead of its world premiere next month. According to ABS-CBN, Tenement 66 will make its international debut in South Korea at the annual Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival on July 8 in the Bucheon Choice category. It will later stream on iWant TFC and other ABS-CBN platforms from July 9.
MoviesThe Oakland Press

Detroit-set crime thriller ‘No Sudden Move’ goes back in time

• “No Sudden Move”: Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro play Detroit crooks for hire caught up in a complex scheme in this neo-noir story set in 1954. Also stars Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser and Kieran Culkin, and it’s directed by Steven Soderbergh. Premieres Thursday, July 1 on HBO Max.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Mysterious Bank Heist Thriller 'No Loss // No Gain'

"Not all banks can be trusted. Not all heists are created equal." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for a mysterious low-budget heist thriller titled No Loss // No Gain, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Christian Rousseau. There isn't much of an intro to this film, and the official synopsis is extremely short: a mysterious modern-day Robin Hood gives the victims of a bank robbery a million dollar opportunity. Apparently it's about a bank heist, but of course the robber's "tactics and motives are veiled by complexity," involving a bunch of people who are struggling financially. This stars John Valley, Amanda Joy Erickson, Kevin McCarthy, Nathan Ehrmann, Destiny Soria, Ru Benjamin Revolver, and Alexandria Payne. It looks like this is trying to be a modern day Inside Man, with a Robin Hood spin, but I'm not sure they've pulled that off. A bit too melodramatic and lacks any real tension, at least in this trailer.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for crime thriller A Dark Foe starring Oscar Cardenas and Selma Blair

Ahead of its release this July, Vertical Entertainment has shared a poster and trailer for the upcoming crime thriller A Dark Foe. Directed by Maria Gabriela Cardenas, the film follows Tony (Oscar Cardenas) an FBI Agent struggling with the painful memory of his sister’s abduction as he faces off against the serial killer who took her; check them out here…
Ohio StateFirst Showing

First Trailer for Indie Werewolf Thriller 'The Hunting' Filmed in Ohio

"It's obvious this animal didn't kill for food…" It must've killed out of spite! Black Mandala Productions has unveiled an early promo trailer for another new werewolf film titled The Hunting, marking the feature narrative directorial debut of filmmaker Mark Andrew Hamer (executive producer for I See You). The basic logline for this sounds like every other werewolf film but that's not surprising: When a mysterious animal attack leaves a mutilated body in the forest, a conservative small town detective must enlist the help of an eager wildlife specialist to uncover the dark & disturbing truth that threatens the town. Most of the footage in this trailer is filled with all the usual werewolf tropes including wolves, but it finally breaks form at the end. The film stars Peyton Hillis, Joelle Westwood, Joaquin Guerrero, Keith Migra, Angela Cole, and Alan Tuskes. This was shot mostly in Ohio and Michigan. I just wish it looked better than it does here.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Garrett Hedlund Joins Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn in the Psychological Thriller THE MARSH KING'S DAUGHTER

Garrett Hedlund (Four Brothers, Triple Frontier) has signed on to join the cast of the adapted psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter opposite Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn. Brooklynn Prince, Gil Birmingham, and Caren Pistorius are also starring in the film. The story is being adapted from Karen Dionne’s bestselling novel, with a script by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, Midnight Sky), with Neil Burger (The Illusionist, The Upside) on board to direct.

Comments / 0

Community Policy