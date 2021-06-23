Stericycle, Inc. in Bannockburn receives FDA inspection

BASEL, Switzerland, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG, ("Vectiv" or "VectivBio") (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need, today announced that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting GLP-2 analog being developed for rare gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD). GVHD is a severe, rare condition which can result from receiving an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant and the immune cells from the donor attack the patient's healthy cells. VectivBio plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial evaluating apraglutide for the treatment of aGVHD in the first quarter of 2022.