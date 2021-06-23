Cancel
Bannockburn, IL

Stericycle, Inc. in Bannockburn receives FDA inspection

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStericycle, Inc. in Bannockburn was inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 27, according to data posted on the FDA's website. The final report indicated Stericycle, Inc. should take action to correct managing operations in the area of device compliance. No action was required for the other area.

