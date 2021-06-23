Teenager killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 431

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alea Troopers confirm a 16-year-old male from Florida was killed in a car crash after a vehicle was driving the wrong way on the road. Early Saturday morning, a family was driving down U.S. 431. when a truck driving on the wrong side of the road hit the car, killing a teenager who was riding in the passenger seat. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car as well as another passenger were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.