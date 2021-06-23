Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Teenager killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 431

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alea Troopers confirm a 16-year-old male from Florida was killed in a car crash after a vehicle was driving the wrong way on the road. Early Saturday morning, a family was driving down U.S. 431. when a truck driving on the wrong side of the road hit the car, killing a teenager who was riding in the passenger seat. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car as well as another passenger were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

www.waff.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Southside, AL
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
New Hope, AL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crash#U S#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds

Former President Trump 's inner circle and legal experts are bracing for the political and legal fallout of charges being filed against his company as soon as Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported New York prosecutors are expected to charge the Trump Organization, as well chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. The charges stem from multi-year investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office as well as the New York attorney general's office into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
CyclingPosted by
CBS News

Woman who caused Tour de France crash in custody

A cycling fan who caused a huge pileup on the opening day of the Tour de France on Saturday has handed herself in to police in Brittany. The woman leaned out into the road in front of the lead pack, holding up a homemade banner for the TV cameras and not looking out for the riders.
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...